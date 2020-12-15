Wisconsin Health Leaders Explain Vaccine Distribution as State Gets First Shipment

Meanwhile, the spread of the virus isn't slowing down in the state.

MADISON, Wis.- Wisconsin received 10,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Monday, with about 35,000 more doses expected by the end of the week.

The first rounds are going to frontline healthcare workers and to nursing home residents in a couple weeks.

The general public will not have access to the vaccine for months as the state deploys this historic rollout with the help of multiple agencies.

“It may include a combination of our soldiers and airmen in the Guard and civilians that work as we expand, they’re also working with other parties like the Wisconsin State Patrol and the civil air patrol,” said Dr. Julie Willems Van Dijk, Deputy Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

“Again this is a high priority for us to get this vaccine all across the state and so we’re leaving no stone unturned,” she said.

Meanwhile, the spread of the virus isn’t slowing down in the state.

Wisconsin added 12 new deaths to its total of 4,068 lives lost from the virus. Another 2,122 positive cases were also added Monday.