Bars and Restaurants Adjust Again to Governor’s New Restrictions

DULUTH, Minn. – Bars and restaurants in the Northland are having to adjust yet again to the governor’s new restrictions on dining, this coming after prior restrictions earlier this year that put them in some tough situations.

Over at At Sara’s Table in Duluth, management says they are understanding of the governor’s orders to help slow the spread of the virus.

“What he feels best is for the public safety and obviously we want to play our part in that to keep the public safe and do our part in the community,” said Samuel Courtney, the executive chef at At Sara’s Table Chester Creek Café.

When it comes to outdoor seating, the restaurant hasn’t decided on what they will do just yet during these frigid temperatures but any extra customers would be helpful.

The business has lost about 60 to 70% of revenue because of the elimination of indoor service.

Despite all that, the Executive Chef says they always want to put their customers’ safety first.

“Following guidelines of the health department and trusting the officials to provide us some proper guidelines and just trusting in the research and science behind that,” said Courtney.

At Vikre Distillery, that business has already made its own policy not to open indoor seating during the pandemic.

However, with these new restrictions, the distillery is looking forward to having their outdoor bar opening, which includes firepits.

“I mean, we’re tired of this point at the pandemic, but we’re used to adjusting and adapting and recognize that public safety is the number one priority,” said Emily Vikre, the co-founder of Vikre Distillery.

Vikre Distillery is currently selling cocktail kits for people to take and make at home. The distillery also distributes to liquor store partners throughout the country, which brings in another stream of revenue to the business.

“We’ve been taking it a day at a time and muddling through and we’re just really thankful for the amazing, amazing amount of support that we have been getting,” said Vikre.

Walz’s new executive order will take effect Friday night, replacing one that’s been in place since mid-November.