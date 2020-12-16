Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northland Receive Dozens of Toy Donations

FOX 21 Partnered With the Organization to Host the Annual Gifts for Teens Toy Drive Throughout December

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s the most wonderful time of the year for the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Northland.

The FOX 21 Morning Crew wrapped up their annual Gifts for Teens Toy Drive Wednesday morning.

This year, dozens of toys were collected throughout four locations in the Twin Ports.

Each year, the organization provides gifts for up to 300 youth in the Duluth, Superior area.

Staff at the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Northland say every donation helps make a difference, especially during a year when so many have fallen on financial hardships brought on by the pandemic.

“It means everything. It’s so wonderful to be a part of this process and to see the pure joy and excitement on the kids’ face. Just to know that maybe you’re giving them just a little bit something more this season to smile about, to be joyful about,” said Tammy Sundbom, Resource Development Director.

The gifts will be distributed to Northland teens on Tuesday, Dec. 22.

If you would still like to make a toy donation to the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Northland, click here for more information.