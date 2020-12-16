City of Duluth Asks to Partially Tear Down Part of Kozy Building

DULUTH, Minn.-The city of Duluth is asking a judge for permission to tear down a portion of the Pastoret Terrace, which is the home to the previous Kozy Bar and Apartments.

The site has had multiple fires in recent years causing significant damage to the building – the most recent one was in November.

Attorneys for the city argue the building could suddenly collapse – they make that assertion after a recent study by an engineering firm.

Last month, the Duluth City Council approved for $135,000 in case a district court interprets a ruling by the State Court of Appeals that the city has to shore it up.

In the ruling the Appeals Court said that DEDA was required “to perform all maintenance and repairs necessary to prevent the property’s further deterioration.”

Since tax forfeiture forced the building out of the hands of former Eric Ringsred and into the hands of DEDA, litigation has gone back and forth as Ringsred has fought to save the historic site.

The City was ready to demolish the blighted Pastoret Terrace (better known as the Kozy) until the Appeals Court’s August decision.