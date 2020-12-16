Covid-19 Vaccines Distributed Throughout Wisconsin

Almost 50,000 doses were given to eight hubs throughout the state of Wisconsin so far this week to a small amount of healthcare providers.

MADISON, Wisc. – According to Wisconsin’s Department of Health, thousands of vaccines have been distributed across the state.

So far, almost two hundred vaccines have been administered, but how the vaccine will be administered in nursing homes will be different.

“The residents of most long-term care facilities will be done through the pharmacy program,” Division of Public Health Immunization Program Manager, Stephanie Schauer says. “Which is a federal program which is pairing up CVS and Walgreens with facilities involved in obtaining consent and delivering the vaccine if someone is impaired or unable to make those decisions.”

Currently there are nearly 445,000 Covid-19 cases in Wisconsin with almost 42,000 deaths.

In Douglas County, the Department of Health is reporting 2,700 cases and 16 deaths.