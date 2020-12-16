DSGW Engineers Create Gingerbread Village for Walking Tour

DULUTH, Minn.– The Nordic Center’s Gingerbread City Walking Tour in downtown Duluth includes an impressive display created by engineers with an architecture firm.

You can check it out through the window of DSGW Architects on the corner of Lake Avenue and First Avenue West. The crew put a creative spin on a gingerbread village with recognizable Duluth landmarks like the lift bridge.

More than 30 DSGW team members spent more than 250 hours on this and more than 30 pounds of sugar.

“I think everyone needed something to do and something to look forward to and ya know we can’t have our office Christmas party, or anything this year and so like this was kind of the thing that we did and it was so fun because people were collaborating you know at one time,” said Vicki Noe, Intern Design Professional for DSGW.

The Gingerbread City is usually inside the Nordic Center, but this year it’s at the center and also spread out among several storefronts in downtown Duluth this year to prevent crowds.