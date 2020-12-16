Duluth Cider Receives Gold Medal at 2020 US Open Cider Championship

Duluth Cider is Also Giving Back to the Community by Donating $1 of Every Cider Sold to the Children's Museum

DULUTH, Minn. – Despite all of the negative news in 2020, Duluth Cider is ending the year on a positive note, and they’re also helping give back to our community.

Jake Scott, owner of Duluth Cider, says their Greenstone Hopped Semi-Dry Cider has won a Gold Medal at the 2020 US Open Cider Championship.

This is the second US Open Gold Medal the business has won since opening just two years ago.

Duluth Cider’s Las Lajas Coffee Cider won gold back in 2019.

“Greenstone is available year round at the taproom, available now in crowlers and growlers at the to-go window,” said Scott. “Thanks so much for your continued support, and a gigantic congratulations to our cider makers on the newest piece of hardware.”



In other cider news, throughout the week of Dec. 14 – 20, the business is donating $1 from every cider sold at the taproom to-go window to the Duluth Children’s Museum.

“The museum has been serving the community for the last 90 years, giving countless kids and families a safe place to learn, play and grow together, but the pandemic has resulted in major unexpected funding cuts and has put the museum in danger of closing its doors, all while they make a long-anticipated move to a new facility just a few blocks from our taproom,” said Scott.

Click here to learn more about Duluth Cider, and how you can help support them during the COVID-19 pandemic.