Duluth Officer ‘Off Duty Indefinitely’ After Internal Review Of Shooting

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) – The Duluth Police Department says the actions of an officer charged in a September shooting that left a man with a bullet lodged in his shoulder went against department policies and training regarding the use of force.

St. Louis County prosecutors say Officer Tyler Leibfried, 28, was responding to a possible domestic incident on Sept. 12 when he mistakenly thought he heard two gunshots.

He allegedly fired a total of six rounds into a closed door leading into an apartment, striking Jared Fyle, 23, who was on the other side of the door and unarmed.

The criminal complaints says the two final shots happened seconds after Fyle is heard on body cam video yelling he’d been shot.

The Duluth Police Department said in a release Wednesday it had completed its internal review and found Leibfried’s conduct to be “contrary” to department policies. The statement said the officer “is off duty indefinitely.”

Leibfreed’s next court appearance for two felony firearm charges is next month.

This is the first time a Duluth police officer has been charged for firing a weapon on the job.