Duluth Police Department Receives Funding To Help Support Opioid Recovery Efforts

There have been 200 overdoses in the area this year as reported by the Duluth Police.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Police Department has received some major funding to help fight opioid addictions and start the recovery process for some people in the Northland.

The department received a grant for almost $900,000. which will fund the Lake Superior Diversion and Substance Abuse Response team over the next three years.

The funding will be used to expand the focus on methamphetamine abuse while reducing delays in outreach and providing more services to a growing caseload.

It also allows them to hire more staff.

“I’m really excited about this new grant that’s going to add another peer recovery specialist. The person will have the same mindset about peer recovery. It will be a person-centered approach to helping with that case management,” said Jess McCarthy, the opioid technician for the Duluth Police Department.

