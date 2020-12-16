Duluth Public Schools Preps for Return to Elementary Classrooms

DULUTH, Minn.– The Duluth Public School District is gearing up for elementary in-person learning again after getting the green light for January.

Superintendent John Magas says he hopes to have a preliminary plan next week before students go on Christmas break, which could include at least a hybrid model by mid to late January.

Magas says he’s working with the health department for any new guidelines so they can stay open.

“I would rather do some reflection and planning to make sure that were putting together something that we can deliver on well for our families rather than upset people by overpromising and under delivering,” said Magas.

Magas says some new guidelines might include teachers wearing face shields over their masks while allowing students to be three feet apart instead of six.