Duluth Schools React to Gov. Walz School Reopening Announcement

DULUTH, Minn.-Today Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced updates to Minnesota’s Safe Learning Plan for the 20-21 School Year that help prioritize and support in-person learning for elementary students.

“District and school administrators will review the new guidelines and begin to incorporate them into our planning,” said John Magas, Superintendent for Duluth Public Schools. “We’ll work to share preliminary plans with staff and families in the coming days prior to winter break next week.”

Magas said plans for elementary students will include a return to at least in-person hybrid in mid to late January. Families could continue to choose all distance learning for their elementary students if they wish.

“The district still plans for distance learning for middle and high school students to continue through Jan. 21 with the second semester under review,” said Magas.

One new mitigation strategy announced by the state today is that all public schools providing in-person or hybrid learning must offer on-site COVID testing to all staff that interact with students. The state said it will provide training and saliva test kits so that schools can conduct this testing.

The Governor also announced that youth sports teams will be able to start practicing on Jan. 4, but they will not be able to play games yet.

Magas said the district will continue to follow the Governor’s directives regarding in-person athletics and activities.