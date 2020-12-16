Essentia Health in Duluth Receives First Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine

DULUTH, Minn.-Essentia Health in Duluth has announced they have received their first allocation of COVID-19 vaccines.

A spokesperson for the group tells us they have received almost 1,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, with more expected to come later this week.

The current plans are to begin vaccinating employees Thursday.

Essentia leadership says they hope to get more shipments of the vaccine every two weeks at the minimum, which will be distributed to various hubs around the region.

A spokesperson for St. Luke’s, citing safety concerns, would not share information about when their vaccines arrive.

No pictures or videos of the vaccines are currently available, according to spokespersons from both hospitals.