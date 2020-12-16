Film Incentive Program Approved in St. Louis County

The St. Louis County board voted to install a film production incentive program for the county to help bring Hollywood to the Northland.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY – The St. Louis County board voted to install a film production incentive program for the county to help bring Hollywood to the Northland.

The program allows for those who have productions filmed in the county to be reimbursed up to 25% spent locally on expenses, including local labor, food, supplies, and lodging.

County Commissioner Frank Jewell says that he hopes that this will allow for more jobs in sectors such as the hospitality industry, restaurants, hardware, and carpentry.

“There’s a real impact on the economy,” said Jewell. “A very real additional spending of money that you wouldn’t have otherwise.”

The total amount St. Louis County can give out for this program is up to $500,000.