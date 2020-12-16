Gov. Walz Extends Certain COVID-19 Restrictions Into January

ST. PAUL, Minn.– Minnesota Governor Tim Walz addressed the state today to extend the lockdown he installed last month as hospital beds filled up with COVID-19 cases.

These new restrictions in the state regarding schools, businesses, gatherings, and more are slightly more flexible, but still strict.

Governor Walz said last week he needed more time to look at the numbers of COVID-19 in the state before making a final decision. With this new information, Walz made an extension, and some tweaks to his executive order, which will take effect on Saturday.

“We asked you to pause on November 18. It’s where we asked folks to make very difficult decisions,” said the Governor.

The new order is based off of the latest information on COVID-19. Saying the biggest ways the virus is transmitted is people being indoors close together for long periods of time.

That will keep bars and restaurants closed for indoor service through January 10 but they can reopen for indoor dining at 50 percent capacity.

Walz knows this creates a barrier for those establishments, including outdoor dining in December but says it now opens the door for some extra business.

“I know this doesn’t make folks whole but like so many of these things, we’re trying to move as much as we can to mitigate the risk to provide some of that economic activity while getting the most benefit on the safety and the health side of this,” said Walz.

Outdoor entertainment venues will soon open at 25 percent capacity, while indoor venues will stay closed. Social gatherings are also tweaked. Two households can gather with a max of 10 people or three households with 15 people.

Based on the updated information, Walz says elementary schools will be allowed to open fully in-person if each school has a proper health plan in place.

“The value of that classroom teacher, the value of not only the academics in that classroom but the social/emotional learning, that is the safest and best place for many of our children to be is in that classroom,” said Walz.

Gyms will also reopen at 25 percent capacity. But those inside will need to be masked at all times and keep 12 feet of distance.

And the day Walz rolls out updates on his restrictions is the same day he signed into law a $216 million relief package as 2020 winds down, adding that brighter days are ahead with relief and more COVID-19 vaccines on the way for Minnesotan’s.

“We’ll get through this because we’re a resilient people full of grit and goodwill. We care about our neighbors and we know what it means to be that decent neighbor, so let’s continue on with it and let’s get through this,” said Walz.

Governor Walz says this relief package is one of the most robust in the country. The package offers direct aid for small businesses, along with an extension of employment benefits. With relief coming at the state level for those impacted, he hopes that more will come from the federal level soon.