Great Outdoors: Mont du Lac

Skiing season has begun in the Northland and many hills are now open despite the recent warm temperatures.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Skiing season has begun in the Northland and many hills are now open despite the recent warm temperatures.

It has been a little bit warmer weather-wise so it’s fantastic weather to get out on the hill.

Over at Mont du Lac, staff has been working hard making snow trying to make the slopes perfect.

“Mother nature worked out in our favor and we’re able to make snow and be open during the week so it’s great,” said Bridgette Duffy, the sales and marketing manager at Mont du Lac Resort. “We’ve been really busy, a lot of people are out enjoying the hill.”

Marketing Manager Bridgette Duffy added they are looking forward to the water being a bit colder as time progresses to give the resort a stronger winter feel.

“We’re just really looking forward to the rest of our season as the weather gets colder, as we make more snow, and have more guests out here enjoying the outdoors,” said Duffy.

Students have also been taking advantage of the open hour, enjoying the resort for all it has to offer.

“I was pretty nervous but I actually really like it. It’s a nice way to just like be, I don’t, you know what I mean,” said Abileen Erwin, a Northland resident.

“Be out of the house, having fun a little bit,” said Kobey Manninen, also a Northland resident.

“Take your mind off of school and stuff,” said Erwin.

As people have been cooped up in their houses, it’s a refreshing break to be able to spend time with loved ones outside.

“Kind of get the crankies out and have a little bit of fun,” said Manninen.

“I’m a very social person so being stuck in the house, I get so mad at everything I feel like. IT’s frustrating being in the house all the time so yeah, said Erwin.

“It’s fun to get out,” said Manninen.

Some hours can change due to weather so be on the lookout for the resort’s social media accounts. Season passes are also on sale right now and they are $100 until December 15th.