Greenway’s Claire Vekich Named Finalist for MN Miss Volleyball

COLERAINE, Minn. – Greenway’s Claire Vekich has been named a finalist for the Minnesota Miss Volleyball award.

The senior wrapped up a stellar career with the Raiders, finishing the regular season 12-0 before the high school sports pause prematurely ended the season. As a junior, she also helped Greenway capture the Section 7A championship. Vekich would end her volleyball career with nearly 1,900 kills. She has committed to joining the Bemidji State women’s hockey team next season.