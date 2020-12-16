Lake Superior Zoo Debuts New Children’s Book Just in Time for the Holidays

Donate Today to Receive Your Copy of "New Friends Arrive at the Lake Superior Zoo"

DULUTH, Minn. – A new book is bringing the education and entertainment of the Lake Superior Zoo into your home this holiday season.

The book “New Friends Arrive at the Lake Superior Zoo” was written by local author and artist Joe Klander.

It’s all about the arrival of the Zoo’s new bears, Tundra and Banks, and how the other animals plan a party to welcome them to the grounds.

“We’re excited to be able to tell this story from a children’s point of view,” said Haley Cope, CEO of the Lake Superior Zoo.

The book release is a fundraiser for the zoo.

A $10 donation will get you the book, a $15 donation will get you the book along with a bear paw print, and for a $25 donation, you’ll receive the book, bear paw print, and a special Lake Superior Zoo ornament.

The zoo is hosting a weekend pop-up shop Saturday, Dec. 19, and Sunday, Dec. 20 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. inside the Tiger’s Paw Gift Shop.

“We have been so humbled and overwhelmed by the support of the community during this year,” said Cope.

A holiday membership drive is currently underway to help support the zoo. Cope says a membership to the zoo makes for the perfect holiday gift.

“Our expenses stay the same whether we’re open to the public or not,” said Cope.

Click here if you would like to learn more information about the Lake Superior Zoo, or how to purchase a book today.