LATEST: Gov. Walz Provides Update on Business Restrictions

Governor also signs into law $216 million in direct support for small businesses and 13-week extension of unemployment benefits.

ST. PAUL, Minn.-As hospitals remain concerned about capacity, Gov. Tim Walz announced a plan to continue battling the surge in COVID-19 cases, announcing the latest restrictions in the state.

Here are the latest updates on restrictions in Minnesota.

Social Gatherings: Indoor gatherings are not recommended, but Minnesotans may gather inside with one other household up to 10 people. If outside, social gatherings may include up to two additional households (three total) with a maximum of 15 people, starting Dec. 19. Masking and social distancing is strongly encouraged.

Indoor gatherings are not recommended, but Minnesotans may gather inside with one other household up to 10 people. If outside, social gatherings may include up to two additional households (three total) with a maximum of 15 people, starting Dec. 19. Masking and social distancing is strongly encouraged. Gyms and fitness studios : May open for individual exercise at 25 percent capacity, or 100 people maximum, with masks and 12 feet of physical distancing between individuals. Additional guidance about group classes, which can begin Jan. 4, will be forthcoming.

: May open for individual exercise at 25 percent capacity, or 100 people maximum, with masks and 12 feet of physical distancing between individuals. Additional guidance about group classes, which can begin Jan. 4, will be forthcoming. Youth and adult sports: Practices can resume Jan. 4. Additional guidance regarding the resumption of practices will be forthcoming. Additionally, organized sports activity is no longer directly tied to county case data or school learning model.

Practices can resume Jan. 4. Additional guidance regarding the resumption of practices will be forthcoming. Additionally, organized sports activity is no longer directly tied to county case data or school learning model. Outdoor entertainment venues : Open at 25 percent capacity, up to 100 people at a time. If food and drink are served, all must be seated.

: Open at 25 percent capacity, up to 100 people at a time. If food and drink are served, all must be seated. Bars, restaurants, and breweries: Also remain closed for indoor dining, but they may open for outdoor service at 50 percent capacity or up to 100 people. Each table is limited to four people, and tables must be at least six feet apart. In his announcement, the Governor acknowledged this action is by no means a solution for the industry as a whole. Rather, it is a recognition that some establishments – particularly breweries – have put significant work into making outdoor service possible and this may prove helpful to some.

Following the announcement, the Governor signed into law a $216 million economic relief package to support small businesses and workers impacted by the pandemic.