Minnesota Power Installs Wind Turbine Blade Outside Duluth Headquarters

DULUTH, Minn. – It was quite the scene Wednesday outside Minnesota Power in downtown Duluth as a giant wind turbine blade was lifted into place on the building.

Two cranes were called in to lift the 82-foot, 6,000-pound blade.

Allete said the blade symbolizes the company’s focus on sustainability as Minnesota Power is on the cusp of reaching 50 percent renewable energy by adding more contracted wind power.

The blade launch is part of a massive renovation of the popular plaza outside Minnesota Power on the corner of Superior Street and Lake Avenue.

“Our plaza, which will continue into early next year, will be just a beautiful breathtaking spot for the community to celebrate not only the beauty of Lake Superior but also the fact that we have a clean energy future right here,” said Julie Pierce, vice president of Strategy and Planning for Minnesota Power.

Solar panels will be installed on the plaza later next year to highlight solar energy’s contribution to Minnesota Power’s energy mix.