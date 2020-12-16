Poinsettia Sales Rise in the Northland

Poinsettia sales have been on a steady increase as Christmas is fast approaching.

DULUTH, Minn. – Poinsettia sales have been on a steady increase as Christmas is fast approaching.

Management at Engwall’s says they have sold more than 300 poinsettias so far.

Even during the pandemic, people are sending the plants near and far to relatives and friends that they can’t see during these times.

“It’s a tradition that families have done for, bought them for themselves, for decorations, and sent them to their loved ones,” said Glen Freberg, the manager of retail store at Engwall’s. “Again, with COVID-19 out there, I think it’s definitely something that has brightened people.”

Currently, Engwall’s has around 7,000 poinsettias for sale.