St. Luke’s Leadership Says Vaccines Will Go to Workers First

DULUTH, Minn. – St. Luke’s leadership has not said when they will get their vaccines but said the first vaccinations they will get will go to workers.

Even though workers wear much personal protective equipment, they are still at risk of exposure, especially when people are significantly ill.

“It’s kind of hard to predict now when things will feel normal again but at least there’s light at the end of the tunnel,” said Dr. Andrew Thompson, an infectious diseases doctor at St. Luke’s. “We’re certainly anticipating that need to vaccinate the broader population. We’re gonna help as much as we can with that. But it’s going to be somewhat target initially.”

Neither St. Luke’s or Essentia would provide video of any vaccines they may have as both cited security concerns.