UMD Men’s Hockey Settle for Tie vs. Omaha; Mavericks Earn Shootout Win

Senior winger Nick Swaney scored both goals for UMD, who gave up a two-goal lead going into the third period.

OMAHA, Neb. – In their second-to-last game in the NCHC pod, the UMD men’s hockey team settled for a 2-2 tie against Omaha. But the Mavericks would earn the shootout win to pick up the extra point in the NCHC standings.

Senior winger Nick Swaney scored both goals for UMD, who gave up a two-goal lead going into the third period. Sophomore goalie Ryan Fanti finished with 26 saves as the Bulldogs fall to 5-1-2.

UMD will wrap up pod play Saturday against North Dakota. Puck drop is set for 12:05 p.m.