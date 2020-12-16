UMD Women’s Basketball Picked to Finish First in North Division; Brooke Olson Named Preseason POTY

Junior forward Brooke Olson was named NSIC North Division Preseason Player of the Year after winning the top award last season as a sophomore.

BURNSVILLE, Minn. – The UMD women’s basketball team have been picked to finish #1 in the North Division, according to the NSIC preseason coaches poll. Minnesota State was the top selection in the South Division as this season, the conference will only crown division champions.

Junior forward Brooke Olson was named NSIC North Division Preseason Player of the Year after winning the top award last season as a sophomore.

The Bulldogs open their season January 2nd at Winona State. For the full press release, click here.