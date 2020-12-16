UPDATE: Walz Keeps Indoor Dining Ban; Gyms, Sports Get Limited Restart

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is extending his ban on indoor dining while putting strict limits on the restart of gyms and youth sports, drawing a quick backlash from opponents as coronavirus cases decline.

Walz’s new executive order will take effect Friday night, replacing one that’s been in place since Nov. 21 and set to expire Friday. The governor is scheduled to give a statewide speech about the restrictions at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.

According to sources briefed on the governor’s decision, the order includes:

Bars and restaurants

Walz is extending his ban on indoor dining at thousands of bars and restaurants across the state. Outdoor dining will be allowed to restart at 50 percent capacity Saturday, when the high temperature is forecast to be 27 degrees in the Twin Cities.

Hospitality trade group Hospitality Minnesota said it was “gravely disappointed” in the decision. The group was pushing as recently as Tuesday to allow dining rooms to open at 50 percent capacity.

Gyms and fitness centers

The governor is allowing gyms to reopen at 25 percent capacity on Saturday, though no group classes will be allowed until at least Jan. 4.

People will have to remain 12 feet apart and wear masks at all times. Pools will remain closed.

Locker rooms can open, but showers are closed.

Sports

High school and youth sports teams can restart practices on Jan. 4 for at least two weeks. Walz is not allowing games to resume. The Minnesota State High School League had plans in place for three different start dates to the winter sports seasons, pending Walz’s decision on COVID-19 restrictions.

The winter sports season was put on pause after the latest restrictions went into place on Nov. 21. Teams have seen been meeting virtually, and athletes are working out on their own.

Social gatherings

Restrictions will be loosened slightly. Indoors, two households and no more than 10 people will be allowed to gather. Outside, the limit is three households and 15 people.