Vehicle Crashes into Tri Towers Leading to Gas Leak

DULUTH, Minn.-Just after 1 p.m. Duluth police officers responded to the report of a single vehicle crash into the Tri Towers on the corner of Second Avenue East and Second Street.

Upon arrival, officers learned the two occupants of the vehicle left the scene on foot.

The crash resulted in a gas leak, which required residents to evacuate.

After a short time, the building was rendered safe and tenants were allowed inside.

There have been no injuries reported.

This is an open and active investigation and no citations have been issued at this time.