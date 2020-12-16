WCHA Releases Second-Half Schedule; UMD Women to Open 2021 Against Minnesota

The Bulldogs will take on the Gophers in their first series of 2021.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Wednesday, the WCHA announced the schedule for the second half of the season.

The UMD women’s hockey team will be back in action for a rare Monday-Tuesday series on January 4th and 5th against rivals Minnesota at Ridder Arena. The Bulldogs will be back at home the following week as they host Ohio State on the 15th and 16th. All teams will tentatively play 14 conference games. For the full schedule, click here.