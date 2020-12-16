Youth, High School Sports Pause to Continue Through January 4th

Practices for high school sports will be allowed to begin on January 4th.

ST. PAUL, Minn. – This upcoming Friday, the hope was that the pause on high school sports would be over and some semblance of normalcy would return for the local coaches and athletes. But that won’t be the case with Wednesday’s announcement from governor Tim Walz.

The pause will continue through the end of the year and practices will be allowed to begin on January 4th. There is no word yet on when games would begin, but earlier this month, the Minnesota State High School League came up with back-up plans in case the pause was extended. According to their model, if practices begin on January 4th, competition in most sports could start on January 14th, with nordic and alpine skiing beginning on the 11th. More details on scheduling will be released in the next week or so from the MSHSL.