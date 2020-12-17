City of Duluth Continues to Look for Business to Takeover Abandoned Verso Site

DULUTH, Minn.-The search continues for a business to takeover the abandoned Verso paper mill site in West Duluth.

The Duluth Economic Development Authority has approved spending $40,000 more to Baker Tilly Municipal Advisors, which is helping find incentives for another paper mill to come to the facility. That funding is on top of the $60,000 the group could receive already.

The Verso shutdown was previously announced in June. The business employed about 250 people.

The decision to close the plant was due to a lack of demand within the paper industry.