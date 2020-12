Cooking Connection: Homemade Chai and Pastries from Yellow Bike Coffee

We take you to Yellow Bike Coffee for some beverages and treats to warm you up.

In this week’s Cooking Connection Meteorologist Ken Slama sits down with the owner of Yellow Bike Coffee in Hermantown, Shannon Tanski Cornelius, to learn about some of their recipes for Chai, Cinnamon Rolls, and other bakery items.