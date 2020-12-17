COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout Begins in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis.– Wisconsin has been distributing Pfizer’s Coronavirus vaccine across the state.

It’s being sent to 8 regional hubs. Health officials have been in contact with healthcare providers to make sure they are ready to roll out the vaccine.

“We are working to get the COVID-19 vaccine out to folks who need it quickly, safely and equitably. And it’s going to take all of us continuing to work together,” said Governor Tony Evers.

Health officials say Moderna’s vaccine should arrive in Wisconsin toward the end of the month.