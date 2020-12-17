Duluth Boy’s Death Ruled Homicide, Mother’s Then-Fiance Arrested

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Police Department has confirmed a man is under arrest involving the death of a child, which is the city’s first homicide of 2020.

Jordan William Carter, 30, who was the fiancé to the child’s mother during the death, was taken into custody Thursday on preliminary charges of 2nd-degree murder after the Medical Examiner’s Office officially ruled 3-and-a-half-year-old Cameron Gordon’s September death a homicide on Dec. 15.

Investigators say the child was in the care of Carter at the time of injury.

Duluth police were called to a home around 5:30 p.m. Sept. 4 on the 4700 block of E. Colorado Street for an unresponsive child, according to a news release.

The child’s injuries were so severe he was transported to Children’s Minnesota Hospital in Minneapolis where he was later pronounced dead Sept. 6, according to police.

“Based upon the suspicious nature of the child’s injuries, the Duluth Police Department Sex Crimes Child Neglect Unit and Violent Crimes Unit immediately began an investigation,” police said in the release.

More details on what authorities believe lead up to the crime will be released after the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office files formal charges.

The case remains open and active.