Duluth Organizations Awarded State Housing Funds

DULUTH, Minn.– Governor Walz has announced $195 million to create and preserve thousands of homes across the state including here in Duluth.

The city announced five projects that will receive funding including a 5-story, 52 unit building project led by OneRoof Community Housing that’s at the corner of 6th Avenue East and 4th Street.

Another project is a rehab of the Windwood Town Homes just off of Central Entrance, which currently houses up to 70 low income families.

“We’re extremely grateful for being selected for funding. Our award is a little north of $15.5 million and that’s a great big award for our organization and our community,” said Jeff Corey Of OneRoof Community Housing.

“What we’re able to do is preserve 70 units of 1, 2, and 3 bedroom townhomes on top of the hill and that preservation is allowing us to keep those units affordable,” said Nancy Cashman of the Center City Housing, which is involved with Windwood Townhomes.

10 units of OneRoof’s project will be prioritized for members of the Fond Du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa.