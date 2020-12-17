Mayor Larson to Present Legislative Priorities

DULUTH, Minn. – Mayor Larson will be presenting the legislative priorities of the city to the Duluth City Council tonight.

There’s now $94 million set aside for the general fund in 2021 along with more than $30 million in local government aid.

Larson says one of her main aims is to increase the amount of LGA they get from legislators due to all the uncertainty the pandemic brings.

“Typically, in a year, we would have visits,” said Mayor Emily Larson. “We would go down and advocate, people would come up and tour projects. This is just really different this year so we’re trying to be assertive and flexible.”

Other priorities include more funding for housing and job creation. A vote on the legislative priorities is expected to come Monday.