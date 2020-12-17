UMD Men’s Basketball Picked to Finish 4th in North Division; Drew Blair Named “Player to Watch”

UMD will open their season January 2nd at Romano Gym against Winona State.

BURNSVILLE, Minn. – Thursday, the NSIC released their preseason coaches poll for men’s basketball. UMD was picked to finish 4th in the North Division. Northern State was the top selection while Augustana was picked to win the South Division.

Sophomore Drew Blair was chosen as a “Player to Watch” for this upcoming season. The Stevens Point native averaged just under 16 points per game last season as a freshman. UMD will open their season January 2nd at Romano Gym against Winona State.