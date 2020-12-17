UMD Men’s Hockey to Wrap Up Pod Play Against North Dakota

Puck drop for Saturday's game is set for 12:05 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD men’s hockey team have one more game left in the first half of their season and what better way to wrap up the NCHC pod than with a match-up against the top team in the country.

The Bulldogs will play their final game in Omaha against rivals and top-ranked North Dakota. The last time these two teams met was last week, which officially ended in a 2-2 tie. UMD would pick up the shootout win and are expecting another tight showdown this weekend with the Fighting Hawks.

“Hopefully we can come out and have the kind of effort over 60 minutes that we did for most of this game. If we do, we’ll give ourselves a chance. We’re looking forward to it. It’s a great way to end the pod against a team that we like playing and we’ve had great games with,” said head coach Scott Sandelin.

“We know that they’re going to want to come out and play a good game. It’s going to be tough all over the ice. I think kind of like what we’ve talked about this whole time, we’re going to have to play a full 60 minutes. Even if it goes longer, we’ll play those minutes, too,” senior Nick Swaney said.

Puck drop for Saturday’s game is set for 12:05 p.m.