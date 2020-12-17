Virginia’s Schaefer, Moore Commit to Mesabi Range Baseball

VIRGINIA, Minn. – A pair of Virginia baseball players are staying close to home when they play their college ball.

Daniel Moore and Cole Schaefer signed their National Letters on Intent this week to join the Mesabi Range College baseball team. Moore is a third baseman and pitcher while Schaefer plays in the outfield. Both also played on the Virginia Legion baseball team as well.