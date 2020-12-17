Walz Announces Nearly $200 Million to Increase Access to Affordable Housing

ST. PAUL, Minn.-Gov. Tim Walz administration has announced the Minnesota Housing board of directors approved staff recommendations of $195 million to create and preserve 2,387 homes throughout the state, including rental units and single-family homes.

Full details on all of the selected and advancing developments, including maps and videos, are available online at www.mnhousing.gov/sites/np/2020selections.

The announcement outlined 73 developments that support more than 5,300 jobs and will leverage $334 million in private and local resources for more than $529 million in total development costs. Each of the projects included in today’s announcement were reviewed through a single common application process with funding from Minnesota Housing, the Metropolitan Council, Ramsey County and Greater Minnesota Housing Fund.

We’ll have more on this story coming up at 5:30 and 9 p.m.