80 Blankets Donated to Steve O’Neil Apartments

DULUTH, Minn.– As winter is upon us in the Northland, an annual blanket drive in Duluth is continuing to spread the warmth despite the pandemic.

Miller Hill Subaru donated 80 blankets to Steve O’Neil Apartments, a low-income housing building in downtown Duluth ran by CHUM.

They were donated through Subaru’s “Share the Love Event” to help those in need during the winter. Blankets will be given out to a significant portion of residents at Steve O’Neil along with some going to CHUM.

“It’s a great gift to receive. Not just for Christmas time but also because we are in the middle of a pandemic and it’s been hard to find necessities and this makes it even better,” said Molly Lyons, Director of Communications for CHUM.

Along with the blankets, children at the apartment building will be getting handmade quilts.