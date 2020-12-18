Activity Donations Needed for St. Luke’s Patients

DULUTH, Minn.– With visitations sidelined during the pandemic, St. Luke’s is asking for some help to keep their patients busy.

Their foundation is asking for donations to try and entertain patients. Items needed include magazines, novels, puzzle books, and anything that someone can do individually.

Donated items can be for all ages but they are looking more at activities for adults. Organizers say getting items like this can help brighten their days while patients try to get better.

“That connection that human connection that we have with our patients and I think it does patients a lot of good to know that people outside of the hospital are thinking of them,” said Jessica Krog-Breeuwer, an Internal Medicine Physician at St. Luke’s.

Donations can be dropped off at the St. Luke’s Foundation or at any security screening point at the hospital.