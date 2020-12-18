Ashland Residents, Businesses Deck the Halls for Decorating Contest

57 homes and businesses in the city limits of Ashland joined up to see which is the most festive in the area.

ASHLAND, Wis.- The city of Ashland won’t behaving their long-standing Garland City of the North Parade this year because of the pandemic. Instead, it was replaced by a Christmas decorating contest.

57 homes and businesses in the city limits of Ashland joined up to see which is the most festive in the area, with the winners receiving a prize package.

“For first prize they get one-thousand dollars in chamber dollars. Second prize is five-hundred dollars and third prize is 250 for each category. So for resident and business,” said Mary McPhetridge, Executive Director of the Ashland Chamber of Commerce.

And those chamber dollars will also be going to a good cause — helping support the community.

“We do see a lot of people from all around our region. Our local brick-and-mortar businesses really need the support this year,” McPhetridge said.

The winners of the contest will be announced Saturday afternoon. The criteria for each contestant is that they have to keep their lights up through at least the New Year.

Click here for a list of participants in the decorating contest.