Cloquet Business Partners Up with Fire Department for Toy Donation

Patients in need of a new retainer would donate a toy in exchange for a new retainer.

CLOQUET, Minn. – Carlson Orthodonics and the Cloquet Fire Department paired up to help families in need over the holidays.

For many years, Carlson Orthodonics has been collecting toys up until the holiday season.

Patients in need of a new retainer would donate a toy in exchange for a new retainer.

In all, just under 200 toys were collected this year and all of them are going back to the community.

“It’s one of our core values,” Carlson Orthodonics Marketing Director, Amy Marxhausen says.

“So as a team we decide which community we wanted to work with. Every year we swap them out. It’s been Duluth, Cloquet and Superior. Every year it changes. We collect the toys year round and we usually choose around the holiday time to donate the toys knowing it’s really important this time of year to have that extra source of toys coming in.”

The toys are given out to kids who have a medical condition or have lost belongings in a house fire.