Coaches Corner: Seamus Gregory

ASHLAND, Minn. – For this week’s Coaches Corner, we talk with Northland College athletic director and men’s hockey head coach Seamus Gregory after the WIAC announced this week that the hockey season will begin next month. Gregory also spoke about his daughter Clare, who was diagnosed with cancer back in August, and what the overwhelming support from the hockey community has meant to their family.