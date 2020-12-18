COVID-19 Vaccinations Begin at St. Luke’s

DULUTH, Minn.– After getting their shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine earlier this week, St. Luke’s has now begun vaccinating their staff.

The first one to receive one of the 850 doses at St. Luke’s was ICU nurse Samantha Moder. She has consistently been on the front lines treating patients with Coronavirus.

On a day where the hospital is also honoring those who’ve passed away from the virus, Moder says the “little vial of hope” can help keep people healthy from COVID-19.

“Just moving on, we need to move forward and this is just a momentous occasion. It got here and we can see a light at the end of the tunnel with this,” said Moder.

St. Luke’s will move some of those 850 doses to Lake View Hospital in Two Harbors and North Shore Health in Grand Marais. Another shipment will arrive at St. Luke’s early next week.