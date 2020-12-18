Denfeld Hoops Club Donates Over 40 Basketballs to Local Families

Throughout this month, the Denfeld hoops club raised enough money to purchase 41 basketballs from the local store Play It Again Sports.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Denfeld hoops club handed out basketballs on Friday to those who needed them.

Throughout this month, the club raised enough money to purchase 41 basketballs, which equals how many players are on the Denfeld basketball rosters, and bought them from the local store Play It Again Sports.

On Friday, members of the Hunters basketball team handed out at least one to each family who sent in a request. They hope to make a difference for local young players.

“We can’t play basketball right now but we want to just keep everyone in shape and ready to go so anything can help anyone. Hopefully we can just get everyone to come together and become the next generation of Denfeld basketball,” Denfeld junior Gavin Bulthuis said.

Denfeld hoops club said they will be giving a donation soon of at least 12 basketballs to the Boys and Girls Club, and they also donated 10 basketballs earlier this week to Mike Letica’s toy drive.