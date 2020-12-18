Denfeld’s Joe Udd Commits to St. Scholastica Baseball Team

DULUTH, Minn. – This week, Denfeld’s Joe Udd has committed to joining the St. Scholastica baseball team.

The senior plays at first base as well as pitcher, armed with a three-pitch arsenal including a fastball, curveball and change-up. Back in 2019, Udd helped the Hunters win their first section title since 1954.

“I’ve been thinking about it probably for about three or fourth months now. And it’s just been in the back of my head and it was just something that I kind of just wanted to get set because I wanted to have a plan of what I wanted to do. My parents, grandparents, everybody in my family loves watching me play so now they get to watch me play for four more years,” Udd said.

Udd is also a stellar defenseman on the Hunters boys hockey team as well.