Duluth Boy’s Death Ruled Homicide, Mother’s Then-Fiance Arrested

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Police Department has confirmed a man is under arrest involving the death of a child, which is the city’s first homicide of 2020.

Jordan William Carter, 30, who was the fiancé to the child’s mother during the death, was taken into custody Thursday on preliminary charges of 2nd-degree murder after the Medical Examiner’s Office officially ruled 3-and-a-half-year-old Cameron Gordon’s September death a homicide on Dec. 15.

Investigators say the child was in the care of Carter at the time of injury.

Duluth police were called to a home around 5:30 p.m. Sept. 4 on the 4700 block of E. Colorado Street for an unresponsive child, according to a news release.

The child’s injuries were so severe he was transported to Children’s Minnesota Hospital in Minneapolis where he was later pronounced dead Sept. 6, according to police.

“Based upon the suspicious nature of the child’s injuries, the Duluth Police Department Sex Crimes Child Neglect Unit and Violent Crimes Unit immediately began an investigation,” police said in the release.

Cameron’s mother, Heather Bouchard, released the following statement to FOX 21:

“I want to say thank you so much to the medical team, the Duluth Police Department and investigators for helping me get justice for Cameron. None of this will bring Cameron back but we are finally starting to get the justice Cameron deserves! Cameron will be remembered for the love and joy that he brought to everyone, and for the most unforgettable smile.”

More details on what authorities believe lead up to the crime will be released after the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office files formal charges.

The case remains open and active.