Duluth Photographer Captures ‘Once-In-A-Life-Time’ Bobcat Experience

Dan Hanger,

DULUTH, Minn. — Mike Mayou, of Mike Mayou MM Photography, captured some amazing drone video of a family of bobcats in Duluth on Wednesday.

“I stumbled upon a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Down by the St. Louis River, I noticed a few creatures moving across the ice. After flying a drone over to investigate, I discovered that there were three bobcats venturing together! These cats were very comfortable being up close and personal with the camera, thus this footage. It’s quite rare for humans to see bobcats in the wild, but the drone allowed me to interact with these animals in a unique way. Enjoy!”

 

Bobcat2

Courtesy: Mike MM Mayou Photography

 

