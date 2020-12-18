Enbridge Reports Fatal Accident Involving Contractor in Hill City

HILL CITY, Minn.-Enbridge Energy has reported a contractor was killed in a fatal accident at a construction yard this morning in Hill City.

Construction work in the area has been paused.

“Safety standards and protocols were reinforced today as work paused across the project for a safety stand down,” said Juli Kellner, a spokesperson for Enbridge.

Grief counseling is currently available for workers at the site.

“Our hearts go out to the worker’s family, friends and co-workers,” Kellner said. “We have no further details to share at this time while the incident investigation takes place.”