Gingerbread Kits Handed Out to Kindergarten Students

DULUTH, Minn. – Two Kindergarten teachers brought the Christmas spirit to their students by dressing up and passing out gingerbread house kits to families.

Students at Piedmont Elementary received sweet treats like graham crackers, icing, candy, sprinkles, and even a toothbrush!

Usually, they have a gingerbread unit of study in school but with virtual learning, they wanted to add some more excitement to their classes with these kits.

“Just makes us happy!” said Lindsey Martinson, a kindergarten teacher at Piedmont.

“It does,” said Joy Monger, another kindergarten teacher at Piedmont. “It makes us holly and jolly, and it’s a time for giving back. This has been a tradition. It’s something that I’ve done for many years.”

Multiple area businesses came together for today’s event to provide donations including Super One and Piedmont Dental.