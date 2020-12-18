Interim President and CEO Named for Fairview Range

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn.-Jean MacDonell, president and CEO of Grand Itasca Clinic & Hospital in Grand Rapids, has been named interim president and CEO of Fairview Range in Hibbing.

Effective Jan. 4, she will assume the dual leadership position in addition to her role at Grand Itasca. She has 22 years of experience in health care, 13 of which have been at Grand Itasca.

Patrick Sharp, president and CEO of Fairview Range since 2018, has resigned from the organization and moved to Colorado with his family.